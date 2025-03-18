Gridiron returns Friday night; how will show treat governors, mayors, libraries?

BATON ROUGE — Local journalists are putting the final touches on this year's Gridiron Show, a series of sketches looking at current political affairs and, this year, honoring longtime Advocate columnist and cast member Smiley Anders, who died last year at age 86.

The Capital Correspondents Association has put on the show since the 1950s. This year's show is the 73rd.

The show is set for 7:45 p.m. Friday at the American Legion hall on Wooddale Boulevard, near Florida Boulevard. Few tickets remain and cost $30, before tax and fees. They are available at www.gridironshowbr.org and proceeds are used to fund college scholarships for student journalists.

Doors open early, and the event is BYOF - Bring Your Own Food. The American Legion will have cash bars set up.

This year's skits feature governors Huey Long and Jeff Landry, both U.S. senators and most if not all statewide politicians. Sid Edwards also makes his first "appearance" after his election victory as East Baton Rouge mayor-president over incumbent Sharon Weston Broome, who also "appears."