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Greensburg police arrest woman accused of breaking windows at post office, various other businesses

3 hours 2 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 3:25 PM May 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG — Police arrested a woman accused of smashing windows with a tire iron at several businesses around Greensburg.

Greensburg Assistant Chief of Police Lee Carmona said Alexus Carter, 29, allegedly used a tire iron on Sunday to break windows at the post office, a DEMCO office, a Family Dollar and a First Guarantee Bank.

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She faces charges of aggravated criminal damage to property and simple criminal damage to property. 

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