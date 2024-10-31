76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair closed due to weather concerns

Thursday, October 31 2024
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair closed Thursday due to weather, according to the fair's website.

The site says the fair is closed due to weather and the chance of lightning. The fair will re-open Friday.

More information on the fair can be found on their website.

