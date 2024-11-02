82°
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair announces return Saturday, warns of damp grounds

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will open Saturday at noon, following the second straight night closed due to inclement weather.

Fair officials have advised that the ground may be damp, so visitors can plan to dress accordingly.

More information on the fair can be found on its website.

