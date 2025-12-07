Gray's Army hosts fourth annual gumbo dinner

BATON ROUGE - Livingston Parish nonprofit Gray's Army hosted its fourth annual gumbo dinner Sunday night, inviting the community to share in a night of food, music and family.

The group is named after Grayson Temple. The 16-year-old passed away in 2021 after going into cardiac arrest.

The foundation's goal is to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest episodes in young people.

Grayson's mom, Michelle, was emotional as she discussed what the night meant to her.

"It's a night that his friends come back, love on us, and it's just a great time to be together and catch up and still remember him and have fun," she said.

The foundation has trained more than 2,500 people in CPR and distributed 12 AEDs to schools.