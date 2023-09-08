Grambling State University recruiting in the capital area for big-time football weekend, makes donation to area school

BATON ROUGE - It's a big weekend for the capital area with both LSU and Southern hosting their home openers. Grambling State University is here playing LSU, but they're not just here to play football.

The president of Grambling State University, Rick Gallot Jr., said the university would be "making the rounds" this weekend and recruiting.

"We'll be letting them know about the place where everybody is somebody," Gallot said.

Additionally, the university said it would be making a $1,500 donation to McKinley High School for its athletic program - the alma mater of their own football coach.

If one thing was clear from the hype shown on 2une In Friday morning, it's that the capital city has an action-packed weekend ahead of it.