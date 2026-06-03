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Grambling head coach Mickey Joseph holds football camp in Baton Rouge

2 hours 32 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2026 Jun 2, 2026 June 02, 2026 9:48 PM June 02, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU assistant coach and current Grambling head coach, Mickey Joseph, held his third annual football camp at Elite Training Academy on Tuesday evening.

Baton Rouge was the first stop for Joseph and his Grambling coaching staff. They will also travel to hold camps in Lafayette, New Orleans and back on Grambling's campus in north Louisiana.

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Josephs says that campers learned fundamentals, technique and were able to show off their talents to the Grambling staff. 

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