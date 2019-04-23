Grambling dancers, band featured at Beyonce's private Coachella event

GRAMBLING - The dance team and band from Louisiana's Grambling State University was chosen to perform at a private event for legendary artist Beyoncé at Coachella earlier this month.

"The experience was nothing but an incredible feeling," said dance team member Alana Arvie. "To be able to hug her and interact with her was priceless."

The group didn't find out they were performing for Beyoncé until a few hours before they took the stage.

"We practiced for a few hours and didn't perform until 1 a.m.," Arvie said. "Right before the performance, Beyoncé came back to where we got dressed and introduced herself and took pictures with us."

During Coachella 2018, Beyoncé gave what many have called the most prolific performance of her career. The singer also paid tribute to Southern University's Dancing Dolls during the performance.

Last year's show is featured in her Netflix documentary 'Homecoming.'