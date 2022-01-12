47°
Latest Weather Blog
Governor will hold COVID briefing Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold another briefing to discuss Louisiana's response to COVID-19.
Thursday's briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.
WBRZ will stream the briefing live here
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catalytic converter thieves target maintenance trucks at Baton Rouge Water Company offices
-
Second-in-command at State Police implicated in Ronald Greene cover-up
-
Person shot to death Wednesday on Gus Young Avenue
-
Fire raged for hours at Plank Road grocery store Wednesday morning
-
BRFD stresses importance of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month while fighting blaze on...