Governor's office calls report on misconduct at LSU 'incredibly troubling'

BATON ROUGE - A spokesperson for Governor John Bel Edwards said he expects LSU to make sweeping changes in the fallout of an investigation into the school's mishandling of cases involving sexual misconduct.

The statement from the governor's office said Edwards was briefed on the contents of the report and met with University President Tom Galligan Friday.

You can read the full statement below.

"While the Governor has not read the report in its entirety, he was briefed on its contents and met with President Galligan yesterday. The report contains many deeply concerning and, frankly, upsetting things. Sexual harassment, misconduct and abuse are never okay, period. The report acknowledges that both current and former employees of the University and the Athletic Department fell short in reporting serious violations of Title IX, which could have further jeopardized the safety of students. That’s incredibly troubling.



The Governor believes transparency in this situation is important and is glad that the public and the University community have a chance to see and digest this report, which is the first step in improving the institution.



That said, the Governor expects LSU to move to quickly implement the report’s 18 recommendations, especially as it relates to dedicating additional resources to the investigation of these types of complaints and the prevention of sexual harassment, misconduct and abuse."