Governor orders State Police, local law enforcement to enhance gameday security after shooting at LSU

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry said Monday that he has ordered the Louisiana State Police to work with local authorities to come up with an enhanced security plan for LSU games after a shooting that left two people injured during the Homecoming game on Saturday.

The governor has ordered LSP to work with LSU Police, Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for a more robust security plan for the next home game against Texas A&M on Oct. 25.

"We will continue assessing the security to ensure all future games are safe. The level of violence and disruption will not be tolerated," Landry said.

LSU responded to Landry's call for increased safety by saying that the "well-being of the LSU community is our number-one priority."

"At all times, we seek to ensure students, faculty, staff, fans, and visitors have a safe and positive experience when on our campus," Chair of the LSU Board of Supervisors Mark Ballard said in a statement. "In the coming days, we will continue to review our resources and protocols to maximize the safety of the daily campus experience. As a community, we must also look out for one another. If you see something that doesn’t look right, say something. By standing together and staying alert, we make LSU safer for everyone."

Louisiana State Police said they are "actively coordinating with the LSU Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office to develop an enhanced security plan."

"LSP remains committed to working closely with all of our law enforcement partners to strengthen public safety and ensure a safe environment for all attendees," LSP officials said.

Two people were hurt in a shooting along Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.