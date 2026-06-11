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Governor Landry joins Shell to mark 1 billion barrels from Gulf platform

1 hour 14 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 7:57 PM June 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GOLDEN MEADOW — Shell's Mars offshore platform has reached one billion barrels of oil produced over its 30 years of operation in the Gulf of America.

Gov. Jeff Landry joined Shell leaders to mark the milestone at the platform, which sits about 130 miles south of New Orleans.

"A billion barrels of oil has left the Gulf of America, traveled through this station because of the great men that are standing behind me, making it happen. This is energy security," Landry said. "This is how we lower affordability in America, and so big shoutout to all the gas workers around Louisiana."

Shell says the Mars platform helped transform deep-water energy production and continues to play a role in powering the country.

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The company also says the platform has now doubled its original expected output.

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