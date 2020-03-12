Latest Weather Blog
Governor John Bel Edwards, U.S. Surgeon General to address media regarding COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - The world over, nations are battling the spread of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and in Louisiana, officials are ramping up efforts to impede the virus on a local level.
On Thursday morning Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media alongside the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome M. Adams. Both will lead a discussion centered around Louisiana's response to the outbreak.
Louisiana's Department of Health reports that as of Thursday, Louisiana has a total of 14 patients who've tested 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19.
As depicted in the chart below, the majority of these cases are in Orleans Parish and none have succumbed to the illness.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Louisiana Office of Public Health are working together to monitor the outbreak of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Click here for more information on the virus from Louisiana Department of Health.
