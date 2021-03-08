66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor hold briefing on Louisiana's COVID response Tuesday

1 hour 20 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, March 08 2021 Mar 8, 2021 March 08, 2021 5:34 PM March 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 12:00 p.m.  Tuesday, March 9. 

The governor is expected to discuss the ongoing coronavirus health crisis and take questions from reporters. 

Click HERE to watch the news conferences on WBRZ Plus, which is available online and on TV.  

Get the latest on COVID-19 in Louisiana here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days