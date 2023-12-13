54°
Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces appointments to the Office of Motor Vehicles

1 hour 20 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, December 13 2023 Dec 13, 2023 December 13, 2023 8:41 PM December 13, 2023 in News
LAFAYETTE - Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced Dan Casey will serve as Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles and Austin Badon will serve as an Assistant to the Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles Wednesday morning.

Casey worked as a managing member of DGC Consultants since last. He previously worked as a senior director of governmental affairs for Dealertrack, an auto industry software firm. Badon served three terms in the Louisiana House of Representatives, where he was the chairman for both the Education and Municipal committees and Vice Chairman of the Transportation committee.

“The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is an office of public service, and it should respect each citizen's time and offer quality customer service,” said Jeff Landry. "This is why I have appointed Dan Casey to serve as Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles and Austin Badon to serve as an Assistant to the Commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles. I have confidence they will make this department one that properly serves the people of this great state."

