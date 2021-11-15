67°
Governor & EBR Mayor-President to attend infrastructure bill signing at White House

Monday, November 15 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill signing will be well represented today by Louisiana elected officials that include Governor John Bel Edwards and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Broome posted on social media Monday morning of her invite to the Washington for the final act of the bill that was of much debate between the chambers of congress.

The state is expected to get around $7.2 billion of the trillion dollar deal.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will give remarks with the bill is signed around 2:00 p.m. Monday.

