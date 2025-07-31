82°
Gov. Landry mourns loss of father; 'your task on earth is done'
BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry announced that his father, Al Landry, passed away in a Facebook post made Wednesday.
Landry wrote that when his mother passed, he said "a living angel has left this earth," and that on Wednesday "that angel has returned to scoop her soulmate from this wretched Earth."
"Today his soul is reunited with her," Landry wrote.
He did not go into detail about Al Landry's cause of death or any funeral arrangements open to the public.
