Gov. Landry announces new leader of Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority

Photo via LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE - Friday, Gov. Jeff Landry announced the new head of the Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority.

Michael Hare has been selected to head the authority.

Hare is the founder of WILDHARE Solutions, where he advises clients entering the environmental markets industry with a focus on coastal restoration. He has over two decades of experience in public policy, political campaigns and environmental advocacy.

"I’m honored to be selected by Gov. Landry to serve as the next Executive Director for CPRA,” said Hare. “Building upon the success and momentum of this program, I look forward to working with the coastal community to deliver projects that will protect and sustain our culture and way of life for future generations. We must remain united as a coastal community and maintain our sense of urgency to confront the challenges along our coast.”