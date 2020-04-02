Gov. John Bel Edwards announces new website to answer virus-related questions, ease concerns

BATON ROUGE- Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a new, informational website for Louisiana residents seeking coronavirus-related updates and advisories on Thursday afternoon.

The 'State of Louisiana Coronavirus Updates' website can be found at coronavirus.la.gov.

The latest information from Gov. Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, DCFS and more can be found on the home page.

Each advisory is also broken down on the site such as the governor's stay-at-home order, explaining where residents should and should not go at this time.

There is an interactive LDH map that breaks down cases by parish, tests completed, and deaths reported.

Questions can be answered on the website or by dialing 211 for more coronavirus-related information.