Gov. Jeff Landry: Oil spill near Port Fourchon caused by cargo transfer hose transfer

PORT FOURCHON — The Marine Safety Unit Houma responded to a crude oil leak at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port facility near Grand Isle on Feb. 26.

The oil leak was caused by a material failure in a cargo transfer hose, causing the release of 750 oil barrels, according to Gov. Jeff Landry.

A total of 17 live birds have been impacted by the spill so far, with LOOP skimming vessels recovering about 616 oil barrels offshore.

LOOP, alongside federal and state agencies, has utilized aerial surveillance in the oil recovery.

On Tuesday, land impact was reported in the Terrebone Bay Area.

According to Gov. Landry, LOOP has over 5,000 feet of containment boom with 40 vessels and over 330 people working to recover the oil.