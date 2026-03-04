70°
More than 10,000 gallons of crude oil spill into Gulf near Port Fourchon, LOOP says
PORT FOURCHON — The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port said Wednesday that thousands of gallons of crude oil leaked into the Gulf last week near Port Fourchon.
According to a report from WWL, one of its had reached out to the station after the Audubon Aquarium Rescue postponed a turtle release. A satellite photo from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed a "sheen" in the general area of the spill last Friday.
LOOP said in a news release that the cause of the leak was an offshore mechanical failure. Approximately 12,600 gallons of crude oil were spilled, LOOP said.
The port deployed 32 vessels to address the leak and said Wednesday a "substantial portion" of the oil had been recovered from the water and nearby barrier islands.
