Gov. Edwards to provide Hurricane Zeta update at 1 p.m.

BATON ROUGE - As southeast Louisiana prepares for the swiftly-moving Hurricane Zeta to make landfall, Governor John Bel Edwards has moved his 3 p.m. news conference up to 1 p.m.

After pounding Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, Zeta has regained strength, once again becoming a hurricane as it continued on a speedy path of 18 mph towards the US coast with maximum sustained winds at 90 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 10 a.m. Wednesday morning update, the storm system is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday afternoon.

Hurricane #Zeta Advisory 16: Conditions Deteriorating Along Portions of the Northern Gulf Coast. Life-Threatening Storm Surge and Damaging Winds Likely in The Warning Areas Later Today. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2020

Hurricane warnings for the storm extend from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans.

A tropical storm warning has also been issued from the border of Mississippi and Alabama to the Okaloosa and Walton County Line, Florida.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana and ordered Federal assistance the state in storm preparation efforts.

