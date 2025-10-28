Gov. criticizes Loyola student government denial of Turning Point organization on campus

NEW ORLEANS - One day after asking for a Charlie Kirk statue on LSU's campus, Governor Jeff Landry took to social media to criticize Loyola University for denying Turning Point's application to be an officially recognized student organization on campus.

"Hmmm… so much for welcoming students with diverse backgrounds, Loyola University New Orleans.

I’ll be taking a look at this to ensure all voices are heard on campuses across Louisiana!" Landry posted.

The governor included a screenshot of the school's mission statement, highlighting the phrases, "Loyola University New Orleans...welcomes students of diverse backgrounds."

On Monday, the school posted on social media that the student government had denied Turning Point's application to become an official student organization, but the proposed leaders could appeal the denial.

At Loyola University New Orleans, the chartering of new student organizations, including Turning Point USA, follows a student-led, peer-to-peer process administered by the Student Government Association (SGA).

The SGA Senate made a recommendation to the SGA President on the proposed organization’s application for recognition, and the SGA President upheld the recommendation.

Student leaders of the proposed organization have been notified of their right to appeal the decision through the SGA Court of Review, as outlined in Loyola’s Student Organization Handbook.

Loyola will continue to support the student-led process as it moves through its next steps.

The university has not responded to Landry's comments.