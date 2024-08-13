98°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gordon McKernan holding billboard design contest for Louisiana residents

2 hours 49 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, August 13 2024 Aug 13, 2024 August 13, 2024 12:25 PM August 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Local injury attorney Gordon McKernan is holding the firm's second annual billboard design contest. 

The contest is an opportunity for Louisiana residents to showcase their creativity and compete for the chance of their design to be on billboards around the state. 

With separate divisions for adults and children, anyone can compete for that chance. 

Adult winners will receive cash prizes or charitable donations made in their name and child winners will receive a prize of their choice amounting up to $500. 

Trending News

Submissions for the contest can be entered here. The deadline is Sept. 8 at midnight. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days