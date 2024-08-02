Goodbee-area man arrested for negligent homicide after fatally shooting 15-year-old

GOODBEE - A man was arrested for negligent homicide after the shooting death of a 15-year-old on July 17.

Wesner Fonrose, 59, was arrested after it was determined that he had children in the home when he was manipulating a firearm with a round in the chamber and the gun went off.

The round travelled through the wall and fatally struck the 15-year-old. Fonrose has been transported to the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility.