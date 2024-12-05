58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Good 2 Eat: Turkey Enchilada Skillet

2 hours 56 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, December 05 2024 Dec 5, 2024 December 05, 2024 7:53 AM December 05, 2024 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Turkey Enchilada Skillet

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 lb. turkey, left over or ground
1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1 tsp. ground cumin, divided
1 tsp. oregano, divided
1/2 tsp. kosher salt,divided
1/4 tsp. ground pepper
3 tsp. olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 1/2 cups green enchilada sauce
1 cup salsa
1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles
1 (14 oz.) can black beans, drained & rinsed
1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels
1 cup cooked rice
4 corn tortillas, cut into 1 ½-inch strips
1 cup cheddar jack cheese, shredded
3 Tbsp. cilantro, minced

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, add vegetable oil. Add the turkey, Creole seasoning, ½ teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon oregano, ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper and cook, breaking up , until browned. Transfer to a bowl

Reduce the heat to medium and add olive oil to the skillet. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender and starting to brown, 3 to 4 minutes

Add in the red bell pepper. Cook for 1 minute. Stir in the garlic, remaining ½ teaspoon cumin, remaining ½ teaspoon oregano and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook for 1 minute

Add the enchilada sauce, salsa, green chiles, black beans, corn, rice and cooked turkey to the skillet. Increase heat and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce has thickened slightly, about 10 minutes

Trending News

Stir in the corn tortillas, then sprinkle the cheese over the mixture. Cover the skillet for a minute to allow the cheese to melt

Garnish with cilantro

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days