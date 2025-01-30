Good 2 Eat: Oven Roasted Potatoes, Tortellini Alfredo Soup and Citrus Glazed Chicken

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Oven Roasted Potatoes

2 lbs. small potatoes, halved or quartered

1/2 onion, thinly sliced

olive oil, for drizzling

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

parsley, chopped for garnish

Dressing

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp.lemon zest

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. Creole mustard

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. fresh rosemary, or thyme, minced

¼ tsp. red pepper flakes

¼ tsp. kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Toss the potatoes and onions with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and spread evenly on the baking sheet. Roast 20 to 30 minutes, or until tender and golden brown around the edges. The timing will depend on the size and freshness of your potatoes.

Make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, rosemary, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.

Drizzle the dressing onto the cooked potatoes and gently toss. You may not need all the dressing. Season to taste with more salt and pepper. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Citrus Glazed Chicken

5 chicken thighs, boneless in

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

½ cup honey

¼ cup lemon juice, fresh squeezed

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

7 garlic cloves, minced

6 garlic cloves, peeled

4 lemon slices and zest to garnish

green onions sliced, to garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place chicken thighs in a large shallow dish and season with Creole seasoning; set aside.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the honey, lemon juice, soy sauce, vinegar and minced garlic. Pour about ¼ cup of the sauce over the chicken and rotate each thigh to coat evenly in the sauce.

Heat an oven-proof skillet over medium high heat; sear the chicken skin side down first until golden for about 5 minutes. Turn and repeat on the other side. Drain most of the excess oil from the pan, leaving about 1 tablespoon for added flavor.

Arrange chicken skin-side up in the pan; add the whole garlic cloves between the chicken; pour half of the remaining sauce over each thigh and bake for 40-45 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the juices run clear. The skin should be crispy and sticky.

While the chicken is baking, pour the remaining sauce into a small pot or saucepan, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat down to low and allow to simmer while occasionally stirring until the sauce has slightly reduced and thickened.

Serve with the remaining sauce, lemon zest and slices, and sliced green onions.

Tortellini Alfredo Soup

4 Tbsp. butter

1 onion, diced

4 carrots, peeled and sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 lb. chicken thighs or breasts, boneless cut into cubes

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups chicken stock

1 cup half-and-half

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

9 oz. cheese tortellini, frozen or fresh

2 cups Parmesan cheese, shredded

1 cup fresh spinach, packed

Green onions and parsley for garnish

In a large pot over medium-high heat add the butter. Add the onion and carrots. Cook the vegetables until the onions are translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.

Add the chicken, Creole seasoning, salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Sprinkle the flour over the chicken and veggies. Stir to coat and continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes to cook out the floury taste. Stir in the chicken stock, half-and-half and red pepper flakes. Continue cooking until the soup thickens, 5 to 10 minutes.

Add tortellini to the pot and cook until al dente, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat. Sprinkle a handful of cheese over the soup and stir. Once it has melted into the soup, add another handful. Stir in spinach, taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper as necessary. Pour into bowls and garnish with the green onions and parsley.