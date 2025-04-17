Good 2 Eat: Indian Butter Chickpeas

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Indian Butter Chickpeas

4 Tbsp. butter

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1/2 cup tomato paste

1/2 serrano chile, seeded, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. ginger, grated or finely chopped peeled

2 (14.5-oz.) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed

1/8 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. garam masala

1 tsp. ground cumin

3/4 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. cayenne

1 cup heavy cream

1 Tbsp. dried fenugreek leaves

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

Cooked jasmine rice or naan, for serving

In a large, high-sided skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly, until darkened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add chile and ginger and cook, stirring, until fragrant and tomato paste is starting to stick to pan, about 1 minute more.

Add chickpeas and baking soda and stir to combine, then add garam masala, cumin, paprika, cayenne, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant and incorporated, about 30 seconds.

Stir in cream, fenugreek, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 cup water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to low and continue to simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauce is reduced, 10 to 15 minutes.

Divide rice among bowls or plates. Season chickpeas with salt, if needed, then top with cilantro. Spoon chickpeas over rice.