Good 2 Eat: Egg Roll Bowls

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Egg Roll Bowl

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 lb. ground pork

1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil

1/4 head of green cabbage, thinly sliced

1/2 yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 cup shredded carrot

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 Tbsp. sriracha

Kosher salt

1 scallion, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp. toasted sesame seeds

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat vegetable oil. Add garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add pork and cook, breaking up meat into small pieces with a wooden spoon, until browned in parts and cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes.

Push pork to the side and pour in sesame oil. Add cabbage, onion, and carrot then stir to combine with meat. Add soy sauce and sriracha. Cook, stirring frequently, until cabbage is tender, 5 to 8 minutes; season with salt.

Divide pork mixture among bowls. Top with scallions and sesame seeds.