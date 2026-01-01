Latest Weather Blog
Good 2 Eat: Cheesy Meat and Potato Chowder
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
1 lb. ground beef
1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
1 onion, chopped
2 carrots, diced
3 celery stalks, diced
1 Tbsp. basil
1 Tbsp. parsley
4 garlic cloves, minced
4 Tbsp. butter, divided
3 cups beef stock
3 cups potatoes, diced
¼ cups all purpose flour
12 oz. white cheddar cheese, grated
1-½ cups milk
kosher salt and pepper to taste
¼ cup sour cream
Green onions for garnish
In a 3-qt. saucepan, brown beef over medium-high heat; drain and set aside.
In the same saucepan over medium heat, sauté the Creole seasoning, onion, carrots, celery, basil, and parsley in 1 tablespoon of butter until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Add garlic into pot, and cook for 1 minute.
Add stock, potatoes and beef; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat; cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.
In a small skillet, melt the remaining butter. Add flour; cook and stir for 3-5 minutes or until bubbly. Add to soup; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes.
Reduce heat to low. Add cheese, milk, salt and pepper; cook and stir until cheese melts. Remove from the heat; blend in sour cream. Garnish with green onions.
