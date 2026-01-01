Good 2 Eat: Cheesy Meat and Potato Chowder

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Cheesy Meat and Potato Chowder

1 lb. ground beef

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, diced

3 celery stalks, diced

1 Tbsp. basil

1 Tbsp. parsley

4 garlic cloves, minced

4 Tbsp. butter, divided

3 cups beef stock

3 cups potatoes, diced

¼ cups all purpose flour

12 oz. white cheddar cheese, grated

1-½ cups milk

kosher salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup sour cream

Green onions for garnish

In a 3-qt. saucepan, brown beef over medium-high heat; drain and set aside.

In the same saucepan over medium heat, sauté the Creole seasoning, onion, carrots, celery, basil, and parsley in 1 tablespoon of butter until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Add garlic into pot, and cook for 1 minute.

Add stock, potatoes and beef; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat; cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.

In a small skillet, melt the remaining butter. Add flour; cook and stir for 3-5 minutes or until bubbly. Add to soup; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes.

Reduce heat to low. Add cheese, milk, salt and pepper; cook and stir until cheese melts. Remove from the heat; blend in sour cream. Garnish with green onions.