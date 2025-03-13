Good 2 Eat: Cabbage Soup and Irish Soda Bread

Cabbage Soup

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, finely chopped

2 stalks celery, finely chopped

1/2 tsp. chili powder

Creole seasoning

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 (15-oz.) can white beans, drained, rinsed

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves

6 cups vegetable or chicken stock

1/2 large head cabbage, chopped

1 (15-oz.) can fire-roasted tomatoes diced

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley, plus more for serving

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

In a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion, carrots, celery, and chili powder; season with Creole seasoning, salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in beans, garlic, and thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Add stock and bring to a simmer. Stir in cabbage and tomatoes and simmer, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is wilted, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in parsley and red pepper flakes; season with salt and black pepper. Divide soup among bowls. Top with more parsley.

Irish Soda Bread

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus 1/4 cup more for dusting

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. baking soda

6 Tbsp. cold butter, plus 1/2 Tbsp to grease pan

1 3/4 cups cold buttermilk

1 large egg, cold

1 cup raisins or dried cranberries, optional