Gonzales restaurant burned after sign on roof caught fire
GONZALES - The roof of a restaurant along Highway 30 caught fire Wednesday afternoon when part of the sign sparked and lit the building.
The El Paso restaurant sign caught on fire around 3 p.m. and then caught the roof on fire.
Gonzales Fire Department officials said no one was injured and although the building sustained damage, they will be able to re-open after making repairs.
