Gonzales restaurant burned after sign on roof caught fire

Wednesday, December 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - The roof of a restaurant along Highway 30 caught fire Wednesday afternoon when part of the sign sparked and lit the building. 

The El Paso restaurant sign caught on fire around 3 p.m. and then caught the roof on fire. 

Gonzales Fire Department officials said no one was injured and although the building sustained damage, they will be able to re-open after making repairs. 

