Gonzales restaurant along LA-30 on fire Wednesday afternoon
GONZALES - A restaurant along Highway 30 caught fire Wednesday afternoon and crews are working to extinguish the flames.
The El Paso restaurant caught on fire around 3 p.m. Gonzales firefighters were on top of the building an hour later.
No information has been released about how the fire started or if there were any injuries.
