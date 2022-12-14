58°
Gonzales restaurant along LA-30 on fire Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday, December 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - A restaurant along Highway 30 caught fire Wednesday afternoon and crews are working to extinguish the flames. 

The El Paso restaurant caught on fire around 3 p.m. Gonzales firefighters were on top of the building an hour later. 

No information has been released about how the fire started or if there were any injuries. 

