90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales Police looking for two Tanger Outlet thieves

1 hour 26 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, June 04 2025 Jun 4, 2025 June 04, 2025 12:46 PM June 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - Police in Gonzales are searching for two women who were caught on camera stealing from a Tanger Outlet store. 

The department shared photos of the pair, who they say stole from the Nike Outlet on March 29 and then again April 4. 

Trending News

Anyone with information can call (225) 433-4050

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days