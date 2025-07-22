Gonzales Police chase alleged burglars into EBR; end pursuit out of 'abundance of caution'

GONZALES - Police chased a pair of alleged vehicle burglars into East Baton Rouge Parish early Tuesday morning, but ultimately abandoned the pursuit out of an abundance of caution.

The Gonzales Police Department said it was called to a local apartment complex when residents reported seeing two men pulling on car doors and looking in vehicles. When they arrived, a gray Nissan quickly drove away.

Officers tried to block the vehicle in, but it struck one of the GPD units and sped off.

The vehicle got onto LA-30 and then I-10, committing multiple traffic violations along the way.

Ultimately, the GPD said it abandoned the chase near 19th Street due to departmental policy and an abundance of caution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GPD at (225) 647-7511.