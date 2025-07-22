91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gonzales Police chase alleged burglars into EBR; end pursuit out of 'abundance of caution'

1 hour 23 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, July 22 2025 Jul 22, 2025 July 22, 2025 9:51 AM July 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Police chased a pair of alleged vehicle burglars into East Baton Rouge Parish early Tuesday morning, but ultimately abandoned the pursuit out of an abundance of caution. 

The Gonzales Police Department said it was called to a local apartment complex when residents reported seeing two men pulling on car doors and looking in vehicles. When they arrived, a gray Nissan quickly drove away. 

Officers tried to block the vehicle in, but it struck one of the GPD units and sped off. 

The vehicle got onto LA-30 and then I-10, committing multiple traffic violations along the way. 

Ultimately, the GPD said it abandoned the chase near 19th Street due to departmental policy and an abundance of caution. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GPD at (225) 647-7511.

