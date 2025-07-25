Gonzales mayor implements 4-day work week for city employees

GONZALES — Every weekend will soon be a 3-day weekend for City of Gonzales employees, Mayor Timothy Riley announced in a statement.

Starting Aug. 4, city employees will work Monday-Thursday with City Hall operating from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Riley said in the statement that he believes the switch will result in cost savings for the city, as well as an increase in employee productivity and satisfaction. Riley cited studies from the American Psychological Association and the World Economic Forum that found four-day work weeks improve employee retention, reduce absenteeism, increase revenue gains and boosts physical and mental health.

Riley tried to switch the city to a four-day work week in March, but was shut down by the city council. According to Riley's statement, the new work-week plan addresses each of the council's concerns, such as residents who pay utility bills having their services cut off for non-payment.

The new work-week adds 30 minutes to the beginning and end of the city's daily hours of operation. Riley asserts that utilities will not be cut off for non-payment on Fridays "in any event."