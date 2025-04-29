Gonzales man arrested on drug charges after allegedly fleeing from officers

GRAMERCY - A Gonzales man was arrested Sunday on various drug charges after he allegedly ran from officers.

St. James Parish deputies were patrolling the Gramercy area Sunday when they tried to approach three men standing in front of an abandoned building on East Railroad Street. Two men walked away, but the third allegedly walked toward the SJPSO unit.

The third man, later identified as 28-year-old Kobye Robinson, emptied his pockets before running from deputies, a spokesperson said.



Robinson was arrested after a short pursuit that ended on South Airline Avenue.

Deputies recovered a dollar bill folded around methamphetamine, two cell phones and a wallet from Robinson.

Robinson was arrested for drug charges and resisting an officer. He also had active warrants from a neighboring agency, the SJPSO said without specifying where.