Gonzales man arrested for vehicle burglary, identity theft

Friday, February 21 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies arrested a man who allegedly used a stolen wallet to gamble and make several purchases. 

The investigation started on Feb. 6 when a victim reported their wallet and other personal items were stolen from their car. Deputies found the victims cards were used at a casino and a gas station in Baton Rouge, and through video surveillance, deputies identified Alexander Zarlengo, 31, as a suspect. 

Zarlengo was arrested Friday when he was found to be in possession of a second wallet and set of personal items from another vehicle burglary. 

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. 

