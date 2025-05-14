80°
Gonzales man arrested for multiple counts of child pornography

1 hour 42 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, May 14 2025 May 14, 2025 May 14, 2025 5:52 PM May 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - A Gonzales man was arrested for multiple counts of child pornography, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives received a tip regarding Joshua England, 33, who sent and received multiple videos of child pornography. England later confessed to detectives that he sent and received videos.

England was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on five counts of child pornography.

