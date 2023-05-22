67°
Latest Weather Blog
Golf carts, building at Kenner country club destroyed during Saturday night fire
KENNER - Emergency responders are on the scene of a large fire at the Chateau Country Club in Kenner.
According to WWL, at least 20 golf carts and the campus building were destroyed late Saturday night.
Trending News
As of 10 p.m., firefighters were still working to contain the flames.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First 'Taste of Mid-City' food festival held Sunday for charity
-
Louisiana Housing Corporation hosting events to help navigate real estate market
-
BREC re-opens Maplewood Park, Glen Oaks throws family picnic day to celebrate
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
Civil Air Patrol is prepared for emergencies
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View