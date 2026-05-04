'God took a good angel for sure:' Candlelight vigil held for Livingston Parish crossing guard

DENHAM SPRINGS — A candlelight vigil was held Monday night for crossing guard Katy Wells, who died after being hit by a vehicle at a Denham Springs elementary school on Thursday.

Wells worked for Livingston Parish Schools and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for 40 years, most recently working for Gray's Creek Elementary and Seventh Ward Elementary. She interacted with hundreds of students, parents, staff, and even those just driving by on their commute.

"Every time I pass, I'll miss her. And it breaks my heart, it really does, because she was great at what she did," Geneva Moss said.

Moss says her children attended school, and Wells worked as their crossing guard.

The vigil took place in an area of Seventh Ward Elementary that Principal Laura Dunlap says Wells called "her yard."

"Day after day, she stood in this same place. Not just directing traffic, but protecting our children, caring for our families and serving this school and community," Dunlap said.

Wells was on duty at Gray's Creek Elementary when she was struck by a truck on Highway 16. Many say the school zone won't be the same without her.

"She was one of the most precious, grateful, blessed people that you could meet, just unbelievable," said Jackie Fontenot, one of Wells' former co-workers.

Fontenot said the two worked together for 12 years. She said Wells never met a stranger.

"In the mornings, I would drop my two sons off to her. I would come to school to work in the lunchroom. Mrs. Katy would bring my boys at 7 in the morning with her to school," Fontenot said.

"When we think of community service, Katy defined it," Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte said. "Her kindness, her dedication, and her presence at our schools made a lasting impact on countless families, students, and colleagues. She stood as a symbol of care, safety, and selflessness every single day. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn this tremendous loss."

Darren Goudeau, 64, of Walker, was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and second-offense DWI following the incident.

"Resting in peace. God took a good angel for sure," Fontenot said.

Funeral services for Wells are scheduled for Saturday at Hebron Baptist Church in Denham Springs. Services begin at noon.