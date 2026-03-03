76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Glenn Armentor resigns from LSU Board of Supervisors; Landry to name his successor pending Senate approval

59 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2026 Mar 3, 2026 March 03, 2026 10:06 AM March 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An LSU Board of Supervisors member has resigned, leaving the appointment of a new boardmember up to Gov. Jeff Landry. 

Landry said Tuesday that he received Glenn Armentor's letter of resignation from the board.

"I respect his desire to devote his full attention to his law practice. I thank Glenn for his commitment to LSU and his service to our State. Sharon and I wish him and Dana the best in the future," Landry said in a post on social media. 

Armentor represented the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Lafayette, on the board, with his term of service originally set to end May 31, 2028. 

According to the state constitution, the Louisiana governor appoints members of the board. These choices must be confirmed by the State Senate. 

Trending News

Earlier this year, Chester "Lee" Mallet, the vice chairman of the LSU Board of Supervisors, took over as the board's chairman.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days