GET 2 MOVING: Stacks Pickleball

3 hours 38 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, June 27 2025 Jun 27, 2025 June 27, 2025 5:30 AM June 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

BATON ROUGE - As summertime heat is in full effect, it's harder to endure outside physical activities. Rain in Louisiana could also affect outside sports. 

For instance, pickleball is typically an outside sport growing in popularity. Players also have the opportunity to play the game inside in controlled weather conditions. Stacks Pickleball right here in Baton Rouge offers just that. 

It's the first and so far the only indoor pickleball facility in the city. The building offers twelve courts for people to play. There is open play and on certain days Stacks offers themed tournaments. 

Co-owner Bee Vo says that it's cool to see all ages and skill levels come and enjoy the game with their friends.

Speaking of skill levels, if beginners are looking to better their game, lessons are also offered at Stacks. 

For more information on how to get involved or sign up to play, visit Stacks Pickleball's website by clicking here.

