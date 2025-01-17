GET 2 MOVING: Spectrum Group Class

BATON ROUGE — At Spectrum Fitness, a class that can't be missed is GroupFit.

This class was made to motivate and push people to perform the best they can. The group class is all about high-intensity workouts meant to push participants and give them a real challenge.

Being involved in the class in a group setting gives those working out extra encouragement and drives members out of their comfort zone. It gives class attendees a sense of accountability for everyone involved to make sure they show up regularly and give it the best they can.

Participants run the gamut between cardio, weight training and flexibility exercises.

"We change what we need to for people who have injuries or weaknesses...but you can still do this-everybody can do this,"

GroupFit instructor Madeleine Peek said.

More information on how to try out a class is available here.