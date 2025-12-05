Get 2 Moving: Skateboarding at Perkins Road Community Park

BATON ROUGE — This week on Get 2 Moving, Angelica Butine tries her hand at skateboarding at the skate park at the Perkins Road Community Park.

She spoke to Devin Chriss, a local skater who’s been on a board for 13 years and works at Rukus Skate Shop, who says that skateboarding is as much about balance and coordination as it is about fitness.

"It’s a lot of core because you’re keeping your balance the whole time. Your legs get a workout from popping and jumping, so from here down it’s a legit workout," Chriss said.