GET 2 MOVING: Skate Galaxy

BATON ROUGE - Although roller skating can be a fun activity, it's more physical than people may think. At Skate Galaxy, though, fun and fitness are both options.

Balance, leg work and focus are extremely necessary for roller skating. Many use this as their daily workout, as it takes a lot of energy from the body to get the job done.

Certified roller skating coach, Coach LT, says that fear is the number-one driver for this sport. He says being scared is what really allows people to hunker down and focus on the skill it takes to skate.

After skating a few laps around the rink, you may need to take a break. Skate Galaxy also has a food court for a nice refresher and hydration.

Not only that, an arcade and kids' play area is available for added fun.

Jacobi Brue, who has been a long-time skater and worker at Skate Galaxy, says, "Whenever I'm sad, I just come here and skate and get everything out."

Mentally speaking, it's also a great way to 'check out' from the real world for a bit and enjoy the flow of the skating.

More information on how to get involved can be found here.