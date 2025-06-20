GET 2 MOVING: Pickleball with Chris

BATON ROUGE - Pickleball is a great social and heart-healthy sport growing in popularity especially during the summer when people are looking for something to do outdoors.

Often compared to tennis, this activity could be seen as less physically demanding than the tennis game, but it will still work up a sweat.

Pickleball courts are half the size of tennis courts, which means less movement during the games.

Although pickleball is less demanding than other high-impact sports, it still gets the job done. Hand-eye coordination is put into play as athletes volley the ball back and forth and keep it from hitting the ground.

Like every physical activity, it's important to warm up first so that your body is ready to face the challenges of the game. It also is a good way to prevent injuries such as pulled muscles or sprains.

Chris Purvis, owner of Peak Performance Physical therapy, says that common injuries that can be prevented are often due to people not warming up before they do anything physical.

To get more information on how to condition the body properly for any activity, or to take care of a body ache or injury from sports, visit Peak Performance Physical Therapy.