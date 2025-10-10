GET 2 MOVING: Hammond Northshore Regional Air Show's power paragliders show off stamina, cardio training

HAMMOND — This weekend is the Hammond Northshore Regional Air Show.

For the power paragliders that are taking part in the air show, it takes massive amounts of stamina and cardio to ensure that they get a running start to take off.

The powergliders have been doing this for years and take pride in their craft, and are excited to show it off at the air show this weekend.

The Hammond Northshore Regional Air Show starts Saturday and continues into Sunday. Tickets are available here.