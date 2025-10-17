Latest Weather Blog
GET 2 MOVING: Hammond America Sportsplex
HAMMOND - Looking for a place to better your batting swing? Hammond America Sportsplex is the perfect place!
Baseball and softball are offered for ages eight to eleven at the complex, allowing them to play on well-kept fields, as well as on the outdoor fields at the sportsplex.
If you're a spectator there, looking for a sweet treat or some delicious homemade food, the best concession stand can be found here. While your little one plays ball, you can sit and enjoy.
When it's not game time, practice sessions and coaching are offered to make sure the players are performing at their best capabilities.
Even former LSU baseball player Hunter Gomez is there to coach anyone who may need it.
Birthday parties and special events are also offered.
Click here to get more information on how you can sign up to be on the Hammond Yankee team, or just want to freshen up your batting skills!
