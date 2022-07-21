Georgia's Kirby Smart becomes highest-paid college football coach with 10-year $112.5 million extension

ATLANTA - Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart becomes the highest-paid college football coach with a 10-year $112.5 million extension. The National Championship-winning head coach will get $11.25 million per year, as he passes USC's Lincoln Riley's salary for the top spot.

In the SEC, Alabama's Nick Saban makes around $9.7 million a year, LSU's Brian Kelly earns around $9.5 million, and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher makes $7.5 million.

Smart has been the head coach of the Bulldogs since 2016.